Neil Patrick Harris Disses Rachel Bloom At The Tonys & She Claps Back In The Most Epic Way

During the Tony Awards, Neil Patrick Harris decided to pull a ‘who?’ on Rachel Bloom, only to have the ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ star shut him down with a clapback for the ages!

“Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused,” Neil Patrick Harris, 44, tweeted during the June 10 ceremony, seemingly not recognizing Rachel Bloom, 31. The 2014 Tony Award winner for “Best Actor In A Musical” was either experiencing a massive brain-fart or was throwing some sly shade at the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star. Thankfully, Ms. Bloom has a Twitter account, and she quickly used it to just remind NPH who she is.

“I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for 5 years,” she tweeted. “Notably, he wrote the episode where your character [Barney Stinson] meets his father.” Rachel even shared a scene with Neil on HIMYM, and a fan shared a picture of this cameo on twitter, per Entertainment Tonight. Big Yikes, indeed. Neil, with embarrassment all over his face, attempted some damage control. “Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?”

Yeah, going “who?” on someone you’ve met numerous times – whose husband you worked with for half a decade – is the definition of awkward. Earlier in the night, Rachel had a much better interaction with another HIMYM star, Jason Segel, 38. Jason tweeted that Rachel was wearing a shirt his sister, Alison made. “Real proud of her. It looks fantastic! I hope you are having a blast at the awards,” Jason tweeted. “Oh no way! She’s the best!” Rachel responded.

I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 11, 2018

Neil Patrick Harris also expressed frustration that Bruce Springsteen won a special tony for his show, Springsteen on Broadway. “How was [Alex Newell] not nominated for a Tony? [Bruce] won and he uses Teleprompters. I don’t get the logic.” When a fan said that Bruce using a teleprompter was just like “actors being miked(sic) up as opposed to projecting their voices,” Neil wasn’t having it. “Seriously? Miking(sic) Actors isn’t because they can’t project, it’s for creating a proper sound mix. Using a teleprompter is just not being willing to memorize your lines. The director should have said something. Oh wait.”