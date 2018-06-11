Neal Boyd Dead: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Tragically Dies At 42 From Heart Failure

‘America’s Got Talent’ winner and talented opera singer Neal E. Boyd tragically passed away on June 10 due to heart failure. He was just 42 years old.

Neal E. Boyd was reportedly at his mother’s home in Sikeston, Missouri, when he died of heart failure at the young age of 42, TMZ reports. The county coroner told the outlet that he died around 6 p.m. on June 10. The singer reportedly had a health condition related to his heart. No autopsy is expected to be performed on Neal.

Neal won America’s Got Talent in 2008, which was the show’s third season. He blew the judges away — David Hasselhoff, Piers Morgan, and Sharon Osbourne — with his gorgeous voice. He broke down in tears during his audition interview talking about how much his mom had sacrificed for his family. “I grew up poor,” he said. “It was my brother, my mother, and I. I didn’t realize we were poor until my mom told me I was. But we got through. It was my mom who really kept our family together. We didn’t get to see her a lot because she was working. We lost a lot of time, so this would be a great moment to see that all of her sacrifices weren’t a waste.” After winning the competition, he went on to record one album, titled My American Dream.

Neal got into a devastating car accident with his mother in early 2017 after he blacked out while driving. The accident left Neal and his mother injured. They had been recovering since then. Our thoughts and prayers are with Neal’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be so missed.