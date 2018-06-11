Mac Miller ‘Devastated’ Over Ariana’s Engagement To Pete Davidson: ‘It’s A Punch To The Gut’

Ariana Grande’s ex Mac Miller is incredibly upset over her quick engagement to Pete Davidson and can’t understand how she could want to marry someone new after only dating a few weeks.

Poor Mac Miller! The 26-year-old ex of Ariana Grande, 24, is extremely saddened over her quick engagement to Pete Davidson, 24, who she’s only been dating for a few weeks and he’s having a hard time dealing with the whole situation. “Mac is devastated that Ariana may have become engaged to her new boyfriend, he doesn’t want to believe it,” a source close to Mac EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “He is still broken hearted over their split and he can’t imagine how she could move on so quickly, or fall in love already. It hurts Mac to think Ariana is considering marrying someone she barely knows. Mac loved Ariana for years, and it is like a punch in the gut to him that she would agree to marry someone new, after only dating them for a few weeks, and so soon after breaking up with him. Mac is crushed.”

The engagement news didn’t come as a shock to just Mac, many of Ariana’s followers can’t get over the fact that she’s already engaged when the relationship has just barely started! Although neither Ariana or Pete have officially confirmed their romance in a statement, their social media pics and comments as well as many sources prove their head over heels for each other.

Ariana and Pete romance rumors first started only days after news of Ariana and Mac’s split made headlines back in the middle of May and things have seemed to only get crazier from there. It didn’t take long for Mac to make his own headlines for getting into a car accident and later getting arrested for a DUI right after the breakup. Ariana also seemed to diss him when she commented on a fan’s post about how she isn’t a babysitter and shouldn’t be blamed for his inability to keep his “sh*t together”. Eek. Regardless of what the future holds, we hope Mac and Ariana find happiness with or without each other.