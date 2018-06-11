Kelly Clarkson’s Diet Secrets Revealed: She Banished These ‘Healthy’ Foods To Drop 37 Lbs.

Kelly Clarkson is happier and healthier than ever after revamping her diet to combat her autoimmune issues. Find out what foods she specifically stopped eating to lose 37 lbs. and feel better!

Losing 37 lbs. didn’t just make Kelly Clarkson, 36, look amazing; the weight loss made her feel great, too. Kelly, who gained weight due to a thyroid condition, has been loyally following the practices in Dr. Steven Gundry‘s 2017 book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain, and swears by it, she revealed in a June 8 interview on Today. While the world is raving over her weight loss, and how bangin’ she looks in a latex dress, Kelly is more focused on the changes she’s experienced on the inside. She claims that after following the diet from the book, she no longer has to take medication for her autoimmune disease!

“I read this book…it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully,” she said on Today. Here’s the best part, y’all, it’s not even the weight — I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn’t really the weight. For me it was like, I’m not on my medicine anymore. My blood work came back and I haven’t been on my medicine since like February…It helped out so much with health. My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I’m like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather.

“It’s like understanding food and understanding what we do to our food, like spraying and pesticides and genetically-modified and like hormones we pump in and it’s also about how pharmaceuticals have kind of like ruined our body, our flora, like everything and so, I don’t really take medicine unless I absolutely need it,” she said.

While the list of what you can’t eat on the Plant Paradox diet is extensive, there are tons and tons of foods that are okay, as well! Kelly, for example, still drinks wine, eats cake, and indulges in fried chicken. But, she balances that by cooking with tapioca and almond flour. The diet is divided into “yes” foods and “no” foods. It recommends eating avocados, dark chocolate, and macadamia nuts every day! You’re also allowed things like goat cheese, dairy-free ice cream, berries, poultry, champagne, and lobster. On the “no” list: refined starches like pasta, rice, and bread; dairy products like yogurt or American cheese; diet soda and artificial sweeteners; all other fruit besides berries; and extensive list of veggies.

REX/Shutterstock

The diet, created by Gundry, a chest and heart surgeon, is based on the belief that gluten and plant-based proteins called lectins, cause inflammatory reactions in humans that can lead to weight gain and health problems. It’s a seemingly odd diet, considering lectins are found in traditionally healthy food, such as grains, beans, fruits, and vegetables. Some doctors have called his method a fad diet, with no scientific evidence to back it up. Keep in mind that every diet produces different results for different people. More importantly, do not start a diet without consulting your doctor to make sure it fits your specific health needs!