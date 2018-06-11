Kate Upton Shows Off Major Sideboob In Sexy Nude Video To Thank Fans For Their Birthday Wishes

Kate Upton stripped down to her birthday suit to celebrate her big day, proving she’s just as cheeky at 26 as she was at 25!

Happy Birthday Kate Upton! Or, should we say, Happy Kate Upton Day to her fans? On June 11 the Sports Illustrated cover girl – who turned 26 the day before – thanked her Instagram followers for their birthday wishes by posting a boomerang clip of her raising a glass while in the nude. Kate wore not a stitch of clothing, bar a red baseball cap with the words, “Wild One” printed on it. The clip was taken from the back but fans could still see a lot of side boob. However, given that Kate was sitting on a balcony, facing the beach, if anyone was strolling along and just happened to look up they would have gotten the surprise of their life!

Kate captioned the video, “Put on my birthday suit to thank you for the birthday wishes! #wildone #26 #iknowyouwannaseemenakeynakeynaked.” Of course her fans loved the clip. But for some, the sideboob wasn’t enough. One person wrote, “Turn around or stand up.” Another person added, “Wish every day was your birthday.” Yet another follower wrote, “Thank you, Kate!!! You’re lovely with and without clothing.” In fact in an earlier birthday Instagram post, Kate was wearing clothes. An oversized shirt covered her curves. She captioned the photo, “Having the best birthday week.”

If you think you’ve been seeing a lot of Kate recently, that’s because you have. The model has been named Maxim’s No. 1 Hottest Woman and is currently the magazine’s cover girl, for the July/August issue. Kate looks sultry in the photo shoot, which features a ton of cleavage and plenty of bare booty thanks to a tiny thong. “You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong,” Kate told the magazine, as we previously reported. “Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work.” It seems that Kate’s paying it forward in that respect. Topping the Hottest Women list is her reward and the nude clip is a gift to her fans. See, hard work really does pay off!