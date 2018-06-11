Jada Pinkett-Smith Says Her Grandmother Taught Her About Masturbation At 9

Jada Pinkett-Smith shockingly revealed on her Facebook show that her grandmother is the one who told her all about sexuality and pleasing herself when she was just 9-years-old. Get the wild details!

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 46, wasn’t afraid to reveal that she learned all about masturbation from none other than her grandmother! In a sex-themed episode of her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, on June 10, Jada, her grandmother, her daughter Willow Smith, 17, and Willow’s friend Telana, 21, discussed various sexual topics, including Jada’s lesson on pleasing herself. “My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that pleasure was from me,” Jada explained on the show. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man and if he gave me pleasure to think that pleasure came from him. And she taught me at nine. At nine.” The wife of Will Smith definitely wasn’t embarrassed to admit the shocking reveal and completely owned it as she often does with a lot of uncomfortable situations.

In addition to the masturbation talk, Jada explained how she knew when her son, Jaden Smith, 19, and step-son, Trey Smith, 25, lost their virginities without them ever telling her. “I knew the night, the night, Jaden lost his virginity,” Jada said. “And I had a moment with Trey, in the kitchen, where I looked at him like ‘You’ve had sex.'” Trey totally got embarrassed and ran into the bathroom after Jada’s comment before admitting she was right. “He was just like, ‘Fine yes, I’ve had sex’,” she continued. “He was embarrassed. It was like their innocence was gone.”

Jada wasn’t the only one revealing sex secrets though. Willow used the show as an opportunity to reveal that she found out about sex by walking in on Jada and Will going at it! “My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy,” Willow explained. A shocked Jada asked, “When the hell did you walk in on us?” Willow didn’t hesitate to give her the details. “It was in Utah… not Utah,” Willow answered. “Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?'” Jada didn’t remember the moment but the room was luckily dark so Willow didn’t end up seeing much.

The show didn’t end there, either. Jada went on to reminisce about a time in her life when she was obsessed with sex toys. “I think by your age, I gave myself multiples, first,’ Jada told Telana. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction too with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.'” Jada also explained that she thinks sex is important if you’re in a committed and loving relationship, like the one she’s had with Will for 20 years. “I’ll say that great sex is necessary for a great relationship for me,” she said. “Especially after being in a union for as long as I have been. It gets deep.”