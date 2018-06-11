Halle Berry, 51, Goes Topless To Celebrate L.A. Pride: Wears Nothing But A Rainbow Tutu By The Pool

What better way to celebrate Pride month than with a topless photo!? Halle Berry did just that on the day of L.A.’s Pride celebration on June 10. Check it out here!

At 51 years old, Halle Berry is looking better than ever and she’s not shy about showing off her incredible figure! The actress posts pretty revealing pics on Instagram quite often, and she was at it again on June 10. This time, Halle shared a pic of herself wearing nothing but a rainbow tutu by her pool. She draped her arms around her chest to cover up her breasts, and had a huge smile on her face as she kicked her feet through the water as the camera snapped a photo. The pic was posted in honor of Pride month on the day of Los Angeles’ Pride parade.

“In support of all people having their individual right to BE…I will BE by my pool in my rainbow tutu as much as I can this month,” she captioned the pic. The comments section quickly filled up with people raving over the pic and Halle’s message. “Thank u so much this means so much coming from u,” one person wrote. “There is so much hate in the world but I’m so glad the world has people like you.” Another added, “One of the most beautiful women on this planet, from the top of your head to the bottom of your feet. gorgeous.”

Halle is seriously looking as youthful as ever at 51, and we love seeing her so happy in her own skin. Can we get a sip of whatever she’s been drinking to age so gracefully!?

The mom of two recently made headlines for rumors that she was dating Keanu Reeves, but as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, there’s nothing official going on between the two. However, our source did confirm that they have “amazing chemistry!”