Bode Miller’s 19-Month-Old Daughter Tragically Dies After Drowning In A Swimming Pool

So heartbreaking! Olympic skier Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter Emmy has died in a tragic pool accident. We’ve got the devastating details on her drowning.

This is beyond sad. Olympic skiing hero Bode Miller, and wife Morgan are mourning the tragic loss of their precious 19-month-old daughter Emeline — known as Emmy. She passed away June 10 after falling into a pool at a neighbor’s backyard party in Orange County, CA and was unable to be revived. A source close to the couple told TMZ that, somehow, Emmy ended up in a pool. The site says it was unclear how long she was under water, but that paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the little girl before transporting her to a local hospital where she passed away.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time,” Miller wrote on his Instagram page on June 11 with a series of photos of his precious daughter.

Emmy — who got her name Emeline as a tribute to Bode’s grandmother — was the youngest of Bode’s four kids and his second child with wife Morgan Beck, a former pro volleyball player. The couple have a three-year-old son Nash Skan, who got his middle name in honor of Bode’s younger brother who tragically passed away in 2013. He also has a 10-year-old daughter Neesyn Dacey — known as Dace — with ex-girlfriend Chanel Johnson, and five-year-old son Samuel Bode Miller-McKenna with ex Sarah McKenna. Morgan is currently pregnant and due in Oct. of 2018, and she just posted a photo getting a sonogram with her beloved Emmy by her side on May 29. The pain the couple must be feeling is unimaginable, as well as for Emmy’s sweet siblings.Both Bode and Morgan’s Instagram accounts are filled with the children playing together and they all seem so close.