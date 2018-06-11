Kendall Jenner Reunites With Ben Simmons For Shopping Date: Making Anwar Hadid Jealous?

So, who is Kendall Jenner dating? — The model reunited with her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons for a sweet shopping date on June 10, just days after locking lips with Anwar Hadid! Here’s everything we know…

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 21, seem to be just fine after she was caught kissing Anwar Hadid, 18. The model and NBA star, spent the day together shopping in Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 10. “They went shopping together at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills,” a source tells E! News of their outing, which occurred less than a week after her lip lock with Anwar. Kendall and Ben were reportedly inside the store for about an hour. “Kendall helped Ben look in the men’s department and she stood with him at the register as he made his purchase.”

The insider continued: “She picked up some stuff and he went along with her down to the women’s section. They were cute together and casual. They walked with their shoulders touching and were smiling and laughing.” After their shopping excursion, the two went back to Ben’s house where Kendall parked her Range Rover in the driveway, the source says. A friend of Ben’s also met the rumored couple, where “Kendall seemed very comfortable and laid back.” When the friend left, the insider says Kenny stayed for a little while, but left shortly after.

It’s safe to say that Ben doesn’t seem to care that Kendall was photographed in the arms of Anwar just days before they reunited in LA. The longtime friends were spotted kissing at a CFDA Awards after-party at Socialista in New York City. Although the two were supposedly flirting for hours inside the popular bar, the two were just playfully messing around, according to reports. We mean, Kendall is BFFs with Anwar’s sisters, Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21, so their nigh tout was most likely all in fun. Besides, Kendall was spotted on a cute bike ride with Ben the day before she met up with Anwar.

While Kendall’s clearly living her best (single) life, her rumored romance with the 76ers guard doesn’t seem to be losing its spark. The pair have been spending quite a bit of time together during the NBA offseason. They hit up LA hotspot, The Nice Guy with Ben’s friend and fellow NBA star, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, 21, on May 30. Kendall’s friends, Jordyn Woods, 20, and Kaia Gerber, 16, also joined in on the fun, where the group later attended Hyde nightclub.