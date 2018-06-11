Ashley Graham Shows Off Cleavage & Looks Like Jessica Rabbit — Sexy Pics

Red hot! Ashley Graham took sexy to another level at a ‘pajama party’ on June 9. Get the details on her exact look below!

Ashley Graham, 30, looked absolutely gorgeous in a slinky, red satin dress at the Cash and Rocket Charity Event on June 9 in California. With old-Hollywood waves and a dramatic cat eye, her entire look was retro chic and totally stunning! She was styled by la marque, and the dress fit her like a glove. It hugged her curves perfectly and was so flattering. LOVE! Her makeup was done by Allan Avendaño, who gave her glowing skin and sexy cat eye liner with REVLON products.

Her glam waves were done by Justine Marjan, who broke down the look for us. “Prep dry hair with TRESemme Micro Mist Hairspray in Extend, then brush through and create a deep side part. Clip in Hidden Crown Clip-in hair Extensions for added length, then curl the hair on the side opposite the parting towards the face with the ghd soft curl iron, then set with clips. Curl the rest of the hair vertically away from the face and let cool. Brush through with a Sheila Stotts brush then use a toothbrush with The Ouai Matte Pomade to detail around the face. Spay Bumble and Bumble Dryspun Finish Spray through ends and fluff with brush to finish.”