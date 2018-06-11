Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Reportedly Engaged After Just A Few Weeks Of Dating

WHAT?! — Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged after just a few weeks of dating and we’re officially shook! And, somehow Rob Pattinson is part of the story? Here’s what we know!

No one saw this one coming! Ariana Grande, 24, and Pete Davidson, 24, are engaged, according to Us Weekly, which claims the the SNL star and the singer were telling everyone the good news at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 9! “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one source says. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

The pair — who’ve been dating for just a few weeks — “are both constantly making each other laugh,” the first source says. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

A third source adds, “They are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

Soon after the engagement news broke, Ariana posted a cryptic tweet that read, “i love u,” with Emojis of a monkey covering its eyes. “sm… ok bye,” the rest of the tweet said.

i love u 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 sm 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018

While an engagement may seem farfetched to some, there’s been signs Grande and Davidson have been moving pretty fast as of late. Despite their relationship just being a few weeks old, Davidson made things permanent by getting two tattoos in honor of the singer earlier this month. He got the bunny ears from the cover of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, inked behind his ear, and he branded her initials on his thumb.

The news of their romance broke on May 21, when a source told Us that Grande and Davidson were just “dating casually.” They later confirmed their relationship with a Harry Potter-themed photo on May 30.

Grande previously dated rapper Mac Miller, 26, who she split from just days before news broke about her romance with Davidson. Meanwhile, Davidson recently broke up with his girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David, after nearly two years of dating.