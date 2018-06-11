Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring Is Huge — See The Pic Of The Bling On That Finger

Holy Diamond! We don’t know how Pete Davidson popped the question to Ariana Grande, but we can see why she said yes! Take a look at her massive engagement ring here!

Their relationship may be brand new, but Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are in love! The two are engaged, and Ariana’s ring is to die for! The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer showed off the massive rock during an interview with iHeartRadio, and we are obsessed. From the pic, the ring appears to be an oval shape and is at least 20 carats. Pete did good! The big announcement came on June 11 as Us Weekly reported, “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive.” Now, we just need a date! Take a look at it below!

While their engagement came as quite a shock to fans, especially since they only started dating a few weeks go, Ariana hasn’t exactly been hiding the ring. Earlier today, Ariana’s brother Frankie took to Instagram to send a special birthday shoutout to their mother Joan, and in the pic Ariana can be seen flaunting the ring. Although it’s pretty subtle, if you look closely you can see the gorgeous rock on that finger. Congrats again, Ariana and Pete! Unfortunately, not everyone is happy about their new union.

As many of you may know, Ariana just got out of a long term relationship with Mac Miller. “They have only been dating for a few weeks and yet Mac can’t handle Ariana and Pete being together, a source close to Mac explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Then, when Mac saw that Pete got not one, but two tattoos for Ariana, and then began gushing about her on stage, he became furious. It is all making Mac sick. Mac is still hung up on Ariana and hates how she and Pete are flaunting their new relationship, our source continued. Well, it’s clear Mac won’t be sending over a congratulatory note anytime soon.