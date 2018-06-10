13 Celebs Rocking Incredible Braids – Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, Malia Obama & More

When it comes to turning heads, you can’t beat some amazing braids! Check out all the hot celebs who are have adopted the look right here!

While and about in New York City this past week, former First Daughter Malia Obama, 19, was spied rocking some truly gorgeous box braids in a half-up, half-down style. This got us thinking: what other celebs have given braids a try — and blown us away in the process! Because, honestly, nothing makes someone’s style pop like a wild, wonderful head of braids!

First and foremost, we gotta start with the Kardashian clan! You knew we would! Through the years the likes of Khloe, 33, and Kim Kardashian, 37, have adopted braids and added some edge to their looks! And let’s not forget when their young sis Kylie Jenner, 20, got her hair braided! Her hair was pink up top and blonde at the tips, making for some truly beautiful braids! And Blac Chyna, 30, may not be a part of the KUWTK crew (considering their bitter legal battle) but she definitely knows how wow fans with some amazing braids as well!

Some of our fave singers have also blown us away by getting some incredible braids! Remember when Selena Gomez, 25, gave it a shot? Katy Perry, 33, definitely owned the braided look! And perhaps it was tough to imagine beforehand, but Rita Ora, 27, was all about this look!

Of course, when it comes to songstresses who inspire the masses with their braids — all roads lead back to Beyonce, 36! Like earlier this year when she and JAY-Z stepped out on a dinner date in Miami, Florida, that’s when Bey dazzled fans with some super-long braids! These things were down to her knees! Not everyone can pull off such a daring look! But this is Beyonce we’re talking about! She can do just about anything she wants! Until the next time a fave celeb gets braided!