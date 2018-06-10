Melania Trump Looking Miserable Around Donald — Pics Of The First Lady

Melania Trump occasionally looks extremely uncomfortable around her husband Donald! Check out all the pics of Melania appearing uneasy here!

Melania Trump recently emerged from a 25-day absence amid a flurry of speculation over why she took so long to avoid being in the public eye after her surgery. However, before the procedure, there have been plenty of times where Melania’s body language seemed to convey that she longed to be absent from Donald Trump‘s side. Whether it’s batting away his hand, or looking stern while out and about, Melania has made several appearances where it seemed she just didn’t want to be there. While we all collectively continue to wonder why she disappeared for such a long time, let’s take a stroll through memory lane with our gallery of all the times Melania looked miserable around Donald above!

Recently, we learned that we may never know why it took so long for Melania to make her public re-appearance. “Melania doesn’t believe that she owes anyone an explanation for her movements, outside of the official statement that [Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham] issued on her behalf,” a source close to Melania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Melania is a true pro at closing people down if they broach a subject she doesn’t want to talk about, and the health of her body is one such topic that she considers off limits; she flat out refuses to discuss her ‘disappearance’ as it’s her business, and her’s alone.”

Meanwhile, Melania had to publicly deny Rudy Giuliani’s claim that she “believes her husband,” when it comes to the Stormy Daniels affair rumor, “and she knows it’s untrue.” However, this conversation between Melania and Rudy never actually took place, according to the first lady. “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” Melania’s rep Stephanie Grishman said during an interview with The New York Times.