Mariah Carey Shows Off Her 40-Lb. Lighter Figure In Sexy Tight Dress On Date Night With Bryan Tanaka

Whoa! Mariah Carey was looking red hot during a night out with her younger beau Bryan Tanaka! Check out the pic right here!

Look at Mimi go! Everyone’s favorite songstress Mariah Carey was spied enjoying a nice dinner with her fella Bryan Tanaka, 35, at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, June 9, and we have say: she’s never looked better! She appears to have lost nearly 40 lbs! Rocking a black dress, a leather jacket and a patent leather handbag, Mimi looked slim and happy while out enjoying the evening.

The 48-year-old songstress allegedly got gastric sleeve surgery back in November of 2017. But that alone isn’t going to result in such an amazing figure. According to our insiders, she’s been working hard to get and stay healthy as well. “Mariah has been working with a personal trainer and a nutritionist to shed pounds and get her body back to amazing shape,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Mariah loves smoked salmon and capers, so she eats a lot of that lean protein, but the secret to her success has been the one thing she cut out almost completely, and that is processed sugar.” Everyone, take note!

This new sexy pic of Mariah comes just days after she got super shady when talking about American Idol! During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel‘s talk show on June 7, she was asked this question by the comedian: “Lionel Richie is a friend of yours, correct? Is it true that you told him not to do American Idol when he was thinking about whether or not he should judge it?”

That’s when she dropped this master class in dissing! “If I didn’t, I should have. … why? Is he doing it? Is it going well for him? I don’t watch.” Whoa! Later, she clarified that her beef is with the show not the singer. “I wasn’t saying that Lionel wouldn’t be a great judge. I was just saying, I didn’t have the world’s best experience.”