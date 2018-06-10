Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Freckles In Makeup-Free Selfie & Gets Slammed For Cropping Out Stormi

Kylie Jenner just shared a rare look at her face without makeup! The stunning image also gave the tiniest peek at Stormi Webster, but when fans called Kylie out for cropping her daughter, she clapped back.

Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics line is on track to be a billion dollar brand, but that doesn’t mean she likes to flaunt a fresh face every once in a while. The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself sans-makeup that showed off the many adorable freckles she typically hides with foundation. She captioned the image, “i spy with my little eye…” which is fitting since in the corner of the pic, you can see the teeniest slither of her daughter Stormi Webster‘s head.

Overall, it’s an incredibly sweet photo, but people weren’t thrilled by the way Kylie cropped it. In the comments section, one fan wrote: “she cUT HER BABY OUT.” But apparently the choice to hide her daughter’s face was deliberate. She replied to the fan and said, “yeah i cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.” Kylie didn’t offer any further explanation as to why she’s keeping images of her and Travis Scott‘s kid off of social media.

Upon reading her comment, we took a look back at Kylie’s Instagram, and it’s true. She really isn’t showing pics of Stormi anymore. We can tell because she actually went back and deleted any photo where you can clearly see the infant’s face. Photos of the lip-kit mogul holding her baby or pushing her in a stroller still exist on her account, but any image with a full view of Stormi’s face has been taken down.

i spy with my little eye… A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 10, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Of course, we can’t say for sure why Kylie would do this, but it’s not completely surprising. During her pregnancy, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star successfully avoided being seen in public as her stomach grew and didn’t even acknowledge the pregnancy until days after she gave birth on Feb. 1.

But there might be another reason she’s hiding Stormi’s face. Last month, Twitter erupted with theories that Kylie’s bodyguard Tim Chung is the baby’s real father, and people started comparing pics of Stormi to the security guard. The rumors got so bad that Chung even felt the need to issue a denial on his Instagram. So yeah, this incident may have lost fans the privilege of seeing photos of Kylie’s baby girl.