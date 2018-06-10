Tweets
Hollywood Life

Kanye West Is Overjoyed To Be On ‘Family Feud’ & Fans Cannot Handle It — See Tweets

ABC
*EXCLUSIVE* Wyoming, WY - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West were spotted stopping to snap a few pics with fans at a BBQ shop during a very rare trip to Wyoming. Kim flew to Wyoming after the Met Gala to support Kanye as he finishes his new album. It certainly appears that she is his calming force, Kanye was completely happy and at ease as they left the restaurant and snapped pics with fans. Kim took a rare turn behind the camera and snapped a shot of a fan with her hubby. Looks like Kanye's album may be getting some fresh inspiration!Pictured: Kanye West, Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Penelope Disick North West Hold Hands
Penelope Disick North West Hold Hands
kim kardashian kanye west date night View Gallery View Gallery 89 Photos.

Awww! Kanye West was totally beaming during his visit to ‘Family Feud’ and fans definitely took notice! See the responses right here!

Did you watch the Kardashians take on the Wests on Family Feud!? You are not alone! However, if you missed it, all you need to know is that Kanye West seriously loves the Feud! Throughout the entire show, the usually grim-looking rapper was smiling ear-to-ear! And in no time, this led to an avalanche of surprised fans noted just how elated the 41-year-old rapper looked while competing!

“I swear, this is the most that I’ve ever seen @kanyewest smile. He’s like a kid on Christmas morning being on family feud,” one fan wrote. “Did anyone guess that Kanye on family feud would be the most delightful thing ever?” another wrote. “Kanye has never looked so happy being on Family Feud and I think that’s beautiful,” yet another chimed in.

“So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” Kim Kardashian told fans in a video before filming in February. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment.” We can totally tell!

 