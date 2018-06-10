Kanye West Is Overjoyed To Be On ‘Family Feud’ & Fans Cannot Handle It — See Tweets

Awww! Kanye West was totally beaming during his visit to ‘Family Feud’ and fans definitely took notice! See the responses right here!

Did you watch the Kardashians take on the Wests on Family Feud!? You are not alone! However, if you missed it, all you need to know is that Kanye West seriously loves the Feud! Throughout the entire show, the usually grim-looking rapper was smiling ear-to-ear! And in no time, this led to an avalanche of surprised fans noted just how elated the 41-year-old rapper looked while competing!

“I swear, this is the most that I’ve ever seen @kanyewest smile. He’s like a kid on Christmas morning being on family feud,” one fan wrote. “Did anyone guess that Kanye on family feud would be the most delightful thing ever?” another wrote. “Kanye has never looked so happy being on Family Feud and I think that’s beautiful,” yet another chimed in.

I just wanna have as much fun in life as Kanye West is on family feud 💀 pic.twitter.com/HSPVphRIjP — ELLYMAYE (@Ellysa_Maye) June 11, 2018

I swear, this is the most that I’ve ever seen @kanyewest smile 😁 He’s like a kid on Christmas morning being on family feud 😎 #yeezy #familyfeud #sundayfunday @FamilyFeud — Crystal Marie (@TheeCMarie) June 11, 2018

“So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” Kim Kardashian told fans in a video before filming in February. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment.” We can totally tell!