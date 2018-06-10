Demi Lovato Cancels London Concert — Why She Did It & Will Fans Get Their Money Back?

Oh no! Demi Lovato announced that she had to cancel her London show on her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. Here’s everything you need to know about why the concert isn’t happening.

Demi Lovato, 25, was scheduled to perform at The O2 in London on June 10, but unfortunately the show cannot go on. The singer announced on her Instagram story that the UK stop on her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour was unfortunately cancelled due to an issue with her vocal chords that could lead to more serious complications had she chosen to perform.

“I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal chords that were examined by an ENT (dr.),” she explained in a statement. “If I go on tonight and injure my vocal chords anymore I could potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also expressed that she is indeed very sorry over this upsetting cancellation and sincerely apologized to any fans who made plans to see her live show. “I’m so so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have traveled hours to be here by plane or car, and to all of that fans that got these tickets for their birthday, holiday or any special occasion,” she added. “It breaks my heart to let you down. Just know I feel your frustration and I wouldn’t do this unless I absolutely had to.”

But all hope isn’t lost. The concert has been rescheduled for later in the month, so ticket-holders will still be able to see her perform. “For everyone who bought a ticket to tonight’s show, I will see you for the rescheduled date on June 25th after Madrid and Rock in Rio. Thank you for understanding. I love you,” Demi finished the note with a heart emoji. We hope the musician gets the rest she needs, and has a speedy recovery! Get well soon, Demi!