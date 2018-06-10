David Spade Admits It’s Been ‘A Rough Week’ At 1st Stand-Up Set After Kate Spade’s Suicide

David Spade commented on the difficult time he’s been having regarding his sister-in-law Kate Spade’s suicide during his first stand-up comedy set since her death at the Brea Improv Comedy Club on June 9.

David Spade, 53, performed stand-up comedy for a crowd at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brae, CA on the night of June 9 and he took the time to say a few words about the hard time he’s been having after his sister-in-law Kate Spade‘s suicide less than a week ago. “Thank you for coming, it was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here,” he said while on stage, according to E! News. “And, if my jokes don’t work then I get sort of a free pass.” Although David’s mood was definitely affected by the tragedy, it seemed to improve as the night went on and he drew support from the crowd. “Thank you for coming out, I appreciate it,” he gratefully said at the end of his performance.

David’s been regularly performing his stand-up routine at various comedy clubs lately, but this was the first time he took the stage since Kate’s shocking death so it’s no surprise he was feeling down. Shortly after news of Kate’s death spread, David took to social media to post a few photos, including one he took with Kate during Christmas. “Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on,” he captioned the sweet pic. He also posted a pic of a smiling Kate at one of his book signings. “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was,” he captioned that one.

Kate’s sad passing seemed to shock many of her family and friends. She was found in her New York City apartment by a housekeeper on the morning of June 5 after reportedly taking her own life. She was married to David’s brother Andy Spade since 1994 but they had been living separately for 10 months prior to her passing.