‘Celebrity Family Feud’: 5 Key Things To Know About The Kardashian Episode

The highly-anticipated premiere of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ has arrived, and the show is kicking off with the Kardashians going up against the West family! Here’s everything you need to know about the epic episode!

1. Who is competing on the Kardashian/West episode? Celebrity Family Feud premieres June 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The first episode features the most famous family on the planet — the Kardashians! On Team Kardashian, there’s Kris Jenner, Mary Jo Shannon, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Cici Bussey, and Jonathan Cheban. On Team West, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza, and Ricky Anderson are playing. Both teams are playing for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

2. Which notable Kardashians are not a part of the episode? Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are the notable Karjenners who are not competing. Scott Disick is also not a part of the episode. No explanation for their absences has been revealed, but it’s still going to be a great episode!

3. When was this episode filmed? The Kardashian vs. West episode was reportedly filmed in late Feb. 2018, according to Page Six. That’s probably why Kylie didn’t compete. She had just given birth to daughter Stormi Webster that same month! Khloe didn’t give birth to True Thompson until April 2018.

4. The Kardashians take the game very seriously. In a preview released to tease the episode, the Kardashians are competitive AF. When Khloe and Kim go head-to-head, Khloe refuses to shake Kim’s hand!

5. Who else is competing on Celebrity Family Feud this season? Season 4 is going to be amazing. Stars like Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Jana Kramer, Gary Busey, Wanda Sykes, Nia Vardalos, Ian Ziering, Ice-T and Coco, Rashad Jennings, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Laurie Hernandez, Shawn Johnson and more will be competing. The casts of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will also be facing off!