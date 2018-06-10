18 Most Stunning Dresses At The Tony Awards: Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez & More

Broadway’s biggest night brings so many incredible red carpet looks. From Kendall Jenner’s pink mini to Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen’s gorgeous gowns, these are the best Tony Awards dresses of all-time!

Every year, the stars descend upon New York City to honor the very best in theater. Over the years, so many celebrities have stunned on the red carpet in gorgeous looks. Kendall Jenner, 22, made a statement in a bright pink minidress in 2015. While the dresses appeared to be faux fur, it was actually covered in sequins! When Kendall stepped onto the red carpet, the look was too bright not to notice!

That same year, Jennifer Lopez, 48, looked radiant in a blue and gold gown. The dress featured stunning gold embellishment, and the singer paired her gown with a deep red lip. The year 2015 was a very floral year for the Tonys. Both Elisabeth Moss, 35, and Vanessa Hudgens, 29, donned gorgeous floral gowns for the ceremony.

The hosts for the 2018 show will be Sara Bareilles, 38, and Josh Groban, 37. Sara is no stranger to the Tonys. The singer earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score in 2016 for Waitress. At the 2017 Tonys, Sara slayed in a sheer dress with silver and gold sequins. The look was by far her sexiest look to date! We can’t wait to see what Sara wears during her hosting duties!

Other stars who’ve stunned on the Tony Awards red carpet include Chrissy Teigen, 32, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33, Candice Swanepoel, 29, and more. Chrissy sizzled in a strapless white gown with gold detailing at the 2017 Tonys. Mary wowed in a semi-sheer gown at the 2016 show, and Candice turned up the heat in a strapless sheer gown that showed off her model legs in 2017. Take a look at more of the best Tony Awards dresses of all-time in our gallery now!