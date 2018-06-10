2018 Tony Awards: Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Wayne Coyne & More Light Up The Red Carpet

The Tony Awards have arrived and the world’s most talented stars have shown up to strut their stuff on the red carpet! The guest list naturally includes co-hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles! Check out tons attendees right here!

Are you ready for a one showstopping night of fun and music!? We know we are! The 72nd annual Tony Awards are here and the red carpet is overrun with stunning celebs dressed to the nines! Among them is singers Sara Bareilles, 38, and Josh Groban, 37, who will be handling hosting duties at the beloved event! Sara chose a stunning frilly peach-colored gown for the night while Josh looked dapper in a perfectly tailored purple suit complete with a silver bow tie! We can’t imagine a better pair to head up the night!

But they are hardly the only familiar faces gracing the red carpet tonight! Glee‘s Telly Leung, 38, was on hand and looking sharp in a black tux which was beautifully offset by a maroon bow tie! Love it! Rising star Brian Tyree Henry showed up oozing sophistication in a baby blue suit that he made pop with a polka-dotted pocket square! He’s up for Best Performance By an Actor In a Featured Role for his part in Lobby Hero.

Author Lilliana Vazquez, 38, also made an appearance at the star-studded gathering in a sexy black gown with gold flourishes! What a babe! But we can’t forget actor Eric Rutherford who happily channeled 007 on the red carpet in a white jacket and black slacks! But our personal favorite has to be Stephanie Styles, 26! The 26-year-old actress was a vision at the awards show in a delicate pink floral gown that perfectly complemented her perfect skin! Turn to CBS to catch the awards show and the best of luck to all the insanely talented nominees!