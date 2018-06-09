‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Flaunts 40-Pound Weigh Loss In New Sexy Pic

OMG! ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Tyler Baltierra just revealed his new bod after losing 40 pounds in the last 6 months! Check him out right here!

Someone’s been hitting the gym lately! Teen Mom OG‘s Tyler Baltierra just took to Instagram to reveal that he’s completed changed up his lifestyle in recent days — and it has seriously paid off! The 26-year-old proudly displays his taut abs for the camera in the new shirtless pic. Over the image he wrote: “Finally getting my abs back.” He also added this inspiring caption: “Hard work is paying off! It’s been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40lbs & now it’s time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM!” Boom indeed!

Tyler, who is fellow reality star Catelynn Baltierra‘s husband, has definitely avoided the spotlight lately but that doesn’t mean he won’t step up when someone disrespects his loved ones. Earlier this year, Tyler blasted a troll who decided to hint that he might have cheated on his wife. “Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it,” he wrote with a Kevin Hart meme. “BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. @entylawyer here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence.”

“I haven’t revealed anything about you in quite some time. You seem defensive though. Anything you care to share?” he wrote back. That’s when Tyler ended the conversation with this response: “So what is this then? A ‘blind item’ revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon? Good lord help us all! It’s sounding more & more crazy, the more you talk. So please keep going…indulge me. … A panicked person would keep their mouth shut & hope this all slides under the radar. Not me, I’m marching in & calling it all out! Because I have NOTHING to hide nor worry about.” We’re loving Tyler’s passion and confidence, not to mention his new look!