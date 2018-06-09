Tristan ‘Paying The Price’ For Allegedly Cheating On Khloe: He’s ‘Tortured’ Over Cavs’ Loss

After the Cavs’ loss in the NBA Finals, we’re learning that Khloe Kardashian’s BF Tristan Thompson believes he is paying for allegedly cheating on her. EXCLUSIVE details!

As we attempt to make sense of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors decimating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, our insiders are learning that Tristan Thompson, 27, has begun to face those cheating allegations that surfaced just as his GF Khloe Kardashian, 33, was giving birth to their daughter True Thompson in April, and how they affected his playing. “He’s been under a lot of fire from several different camps, accusing him of allowing his personal life to overwhelm his professional one, and although he’s tried to deny it, he really has to face up to the reality of it now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan’s aware that as an athlete, especially one that plays at the level he does, he can not afford to lose his focus when he’s on court, but he did—he dropped the ball, figuratively, and literally, and now he’s paying the price for it.”

The insider added that getting swept by the Warriors has left him with a lot to consider in the off season. Stuff he’s been avoiding. “Tristan knows that he’s going to have a lot of questions to answer over the next few weeks, but right now he just wants to rest up and lick his wounds,” they said. “Tristan knows better than anyone that he didn’t play his best game, throughout pretty much the whole of the past season, and he is torturing himself over it.”

To make matters worse, prior to Game 4, we learned that the Cavs’ fearless leader on the court LeBron James was apparently already planning his exit from Cleveland, which would seriously hinder Tristan’s future with the team. “LeBron is already writing this season off and secretly planning his next move out of Cleveland,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In his pursuit of another championship, and to insure he will go down as the greatest to ever play the game, LeBron has been thinking about joining James Harden in Houston on the Rockets team.”