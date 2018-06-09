T.I. Meets With Joe Biden For Talks About 2020 Election — Running For President Against Kanye?

Kanye West isn’t the only rapper interested in politics. T.I. posted a photo of him with his ‘fav VP’ Joe Biden. Is he considering running for president in 2020?

Kanye West, 41, and T.I., 37, might be friends, but they have wildly different political beliefs. While Kanye recently made headlines for his pro-Donald Trump tweets, Tip has been discussing his own vision elsewhere. The “Whatever You Like” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and a very blurred out Joe Biden, 75.

“If you’re the smartest person in the room… you’re in the wrong room…. Discussions about 2020 wit My fav VP Joe Biden!!!!” the rapper captioned the image. “It ain’t about Black or White, Democrat or Republican, it’s about Decent & Indecent… I’m going with the most righteous option at all times. No Exceptions.”

While we doubt that T.I. is running for office in 2020 (the post appears as if it might have been photoshopped), it’s never too early to start thinking about the election and getting involved in politics. Tip worrying about what’s “decent & indecent” is a welcome change considering one of his pals came under fire for spewing controversial opinions about Trump and slavery.

When Kanye went on his twitter spree in April with messages about supporting Trump (and later commented in a TMZ interview that “slavery was a choice”) many artists close to him voiced their concern – including Tip. T.I. even went so far as to meet up with the Yeezy designer to discuss his beliefs. “Yesterday Spent the day wit Kanye…,” he revealed on his Instagram story. “Long term work in progress, No Doubt . Still Optimistic Something From our Discussion gon STICK… I refuse to just give up on him The Old Ye ‘ TOO IMPORTANT!!!” Here’s hoping T.I. and Biden can get through to ‘Ye.