It’s here! The video for Sugarland and Taylor Swift’s song, ‘Babe,’ dropped on June 9, and it tells quite a dramatic story of betrayal. Watch here!

Taylor Swift is the “other woman” in the music video for “Babe,” her collaboration with Sugarland! The 28-year-old dons a red wig in the clip, and plays the woman who steals Jennifer Nettles’ man in a tale of cheating and scandal. The entire music video is a colorful mid-century modern nightmare, for one housewife at least. After Nettles says farewell to her husband, she traipses around their stunning home saying goodbye to the marriage. Finally she ends up face to face with Taylor and it’s downright mesmerizing! Is anyone else getting serious Mad Men vibes?!

The video fits perfectly with the story told in the song, and the entire concept for the visual was actually put together by Taylor! “She wrote the treatment,” Sugarland’s Kristian Bush confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “Babe” is featured on Sugarland’s album Bigger, their first in eight years, which was released on June 8. Taylor originally wrote the song for her 2012 record, Red, but it didn’t make the final cut, and she decided to send it to Jennifer and Kristian when she found out they were reuniting last year. The song was released on April 20.

“It has been such a lovely and a beautifully authentic artist-to-artist experience the whole time,” Jennifer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the song came out. “We’re both very different vocally. Stylistically, we’re different kinds of vocalists. But it really works. Part of that, I think, too, is the songwriting. The melodies she writes. I think they lend themselves to these harmonies that work in this way. She can write anything, and her music does transcend genre, and we’ve seen that from the beginning of her career.”

Sugarland is currently on their Still the Same tour, while Taylor is out on the road for her Reputation stadium tour. Hopefully we get to see them all perform this live together at some point!