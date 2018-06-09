Meghan Markle Stuns In Pink Dress For 1st Appearance With Prince Harry After Honeymoon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back from their honeymoon! The duchess stunned in a millennial pink dress with matching hat while attending the Trooping the Colour for Queen Elizabeth’s birthday!

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, looked so in love during their first appearance since their return to London on June 7 from their Canadian honeymoon! The couple participated in the Trooping the Colour celebrations that mark Queen Elizabeth‘s official birthday. They could be seen riding along in a carriage together during the grand military parade on June 9, which also included over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

For the event, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely stunning in a pastel pink off-the-shoulder dress which she paired with a matching tilted hat, per royal custom. As for beauty, she went for a similar fresh-faced look like the one we had the pleasure of seeing on her wedding day. Her wavy long locks were left down.

The event also marked Meghan’s official debut on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace! She stood alongside her husband, the Queen herself, her in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Their youngest child, Prince Louis, stayed home for the festivities. Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were also present. The family were gathered on the balcony to watch the Royal Air Force fly-past.

Next week, Meghan will join the Queen for their first solo outing together in Cheshire. The two of them will travel by the Royal Train the night before the day-long affair, which will include various appearances around Cheshire. Staying on the Royal Train overnight will be a major milestone for Meghan as a member of the royal family since only the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles uses the train in an official capacity.