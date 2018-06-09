LeBron James Debuts Hand Brace After NBA Finals Loss: Fans Joke He Finally Got A ‘Supporting Cast’

After The Cleveland Cavaliers lost the NBA finals, LeBron James revealed a hand injury by wearing a brace to a press conference. Fans immediately started joking that this was his first real ‘supporting cast.’

After the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on June 8, LeBron James, 33, revealed that he played the last three games with a right hand injury. The “self-inflicted” injury was reportedly the result of the basketball star punching a whiteboard in the locker room after his team’s Game 1 overtime loss, according to ESPN. The site’s sources explained that James was angry about the last minute overturned offensive foul on the Warriors’ Kevin Durant that turned into a blocking foul on James.

“I let the emotions get the best of me and pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand,” James said during a press conference after the Cavs’ Game 4 loss to the Warriors. He also wore a brace during the news conference. James had reportedly been wearing a soft cast when he wasn’t practicing, playing or in view of the media, so this was the first time that fans actually witnessed him wearing the bandage – and Twitter immediately erupted with jokes about his first true “supporting cast.”

“LeBron James broke his hand! Now maybe the Cavs will finally get him the supporting cast he needs,” @NotBillWalton joked about the rest of the team. “For the first time this season, LeBron James has a supporting cast,” @NBABeLike wrote. James had two MRIs during the series and iced the hand after games. He also used a tennis ball to strengthen his grip and try to push out the swelling on off days, sources told ESPN.

For the first time this season, LeBron James has a supporting cast pic.twitter.com/FxeDI7T2gr — NBA Be Like (@NBABeLike) June 9, 2018

The Game 1 loss was “very emotional” for the NBA star. “For a lot of different reasons,” he explained in the press conference. “Understanding how important a game is on the road for our ball club, what [winning it] would have done for us. The way we played, the calls that were made throughout the course of that game, and I had emotions that the game was taken away from us. I had emotions that you just don’t get an opportunity like this on the road against Golden State to be able to get a Game 1.”

LeBron James finally got the supporting cast he’s been looking for in the #NBAFinals 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LtI4sVXgTM — You not my habibi (@iamrahrich) June 9, 2018

James finished the Finals averaging 34 points on 52.7 percent shooting overall (33.3 percent from 3), 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds.