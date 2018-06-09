Drake Drooling Over Nicki Minaj’s New NSFW Album Photos: He’d Love To Hookup Again

Drake is loving Nicki Minaj’s sexy new pics for her upcoming album and it’s causing him to seriously think about trying to get another chance at a fiery romance with her.

Drake, 31, can’t help but go crazy over Nicki Minaj‘s incredibly sexy new pics for her upcoming album and it’s making him think about whether or not there’s a possibility for them to have another romantic encounter in the future. “Drake is drooling over Nicki’s cover art for her new album, he’s very impressed by how on fire her body is,” a friend of Drake’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Drake would love another shot to hook up with her. She looks better than ever so of course he wants to enjoy that. The timing is never right between them but he is hoping she will make time for him now cause she is banging.”

In addition to Nicki’s amazing looks, Drake loves how she’s been sticking up for him in his newsworthy feud with fellow rapper Pusha T. “Drake’s very down with Nicki right now, the fact that she defended him in his feud with Pusha T was major,” the friend continued. “He won’t forget that. And he won’t forget these pictures of Nicki, he loves it.” Drake and Nicki’s history has always been up and down but it’s good to know they seem to have each other’s backs when it matters most!

Although Drake is thinking about being the special man in Nicki’s life, he may have to try harder than he thinks for her affection. The 35-year-old “Superbass” rapper has been making headlines with bets on who will become the next love in her life. From Eminem, 45, to ex Meek Mill, 31, who Drake has also seemed to have a feud with, there are various choices for Ms. Nicki to choose from but who knows, she may end up continuing to be single for a while. She seems to do independence well! We guess we’ll have to wait and see if Drake captures her attention once again!