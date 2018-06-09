Chrissy Teigen Asks Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer ‘Who Would Admit To Watching Porn With Rudy Giuliani?’

OMG! Chrissy Teigen just weighed in on Rudy Giuliani’s shocking anti-porn rant in the most hilarious way possible! See what she said!

Need another reason to love Chrissy Teigen!? Of course you do! The 32-year-old super model and proud mama just hilariously weighed in on President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 74, choosing to attack Stormy Daniels, 39, for her profession. First Stormy’s lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted: “I want to test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars. If anyone can provide me with any evidence of him voluntarily viewing pornography, I will protect you as a source and publish it. Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy.” That’s when Chrissy chimed in with, “Who on earth is gonna admit to watching porn with rudy guiliani? god speed, Michael.” Love it!

“I respect all human beings. I even have to respect criminals. But I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career women or a women of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a women and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation,” Giuliani stated at an event in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, June 6, via People. Afterwards, the former mayor of New York was lambasted for his comments.

Who on earth is gonna admit to watching porn with rudy guiliani? god speed, Michael — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 9, 2018

“Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist,” Avenatti tweeted. “His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any ‘moral’ issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond.”

“Mayor Giuliani was divorced three times … spent years estranged from his kids, married his second cousin in his first marriage. Let’s calm with the moral judgment on people’s industries,” Meghan McCain responded on The View. “This is stigmatizing people in the sex industry which is a huge cultural problem. It’s legal. It’s consensual. And, by the way, it’s the only industry where women make more money than men. So can we stop with the judgment on the profession?”