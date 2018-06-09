Celebs In Nude Tops: Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More

Kim Kardashian recently turned out heads with a nude top that gave off the illusion that she was completely braless! Check out all the celebs who love flesh-colored outfits here!

Kim Kardashian just wore an outfit that gave off the sexy optical illusion that she was completely topless and we are here for it. Recently, Kim promoted her KKW Beauty collection on Instagram with a pic that had her wearing a tiny nude bandeau. While you might think you saw her topless upon first glance — Kim isn’t afraid to bare it all — Kim’s nude top perfectly matched her skin tone. Sorry, everyone — Kim was in fact wearing a top! While you put her outfit on your fashion summer wish list, check out all of your favorite celebs who have worn nude tops in our gallery above!

Joining Kim on this list is none other than Gigi Hadid. Recently, she wore a flesh colored outfit that, if you were seeing from far away (or if you needed new glasses prescription), might look like it wasn’t an outfit at all. Also taking part in this trend is Kendall Jenner. Before she was caught smooching Gigi’s brother Anwar Hadid, she wore an outfit while out with flesh-colored pants and a nude sheer top, along with a fur coat. Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner has also worn a similar flesh-toned gown at the 2017 Met Gala, where she was one of the best dressed of the night.

But these two aren’t the only KarJenners (aside from Kim) on this list. Both Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have also worn nude tops that gave off the appearance that they weren’t wearing a top at all! Meanwhile, Bella Hadid has also worn a tight form-hugging, nude top. Seriously, these ladies are masters at pulling off this sexy!