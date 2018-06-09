Bella Hadid & 7 More Stars Who Take Sexy To A Whole New Level In Hot G-Strings

Holy sexy pics! Sometimes stars just want to take their photos to an even hotter dimension by donning G-strings. From Bella Hadid to Kim Kardashian, these are the stars who couldn’t resist posting in teeny tiny underwear!

G-strings may be a very small piece of underwear, but they always makes a statement. Bella Hadid, 21, turned heads even more than usual when she posed topless in nothing but a G-string. She posted the sizzling Instagram beach photo on June 7. The model was covered in sand and wearing a huge hat. “In my leisure suite,” she captioned the Insta pic. Seriously, talk about summer vibes! Bella’s photo prompted a look back at the other stars who’ve slayed in G-strings.

Kim Kardashian, 37, notoriously rocked a G-string while wearing a the sexiest bikini in 2015. Despite the freezing temperatures, Kim wowed in that barely there outfit like it was 90 degrees outside. This wasn’t any normal G-string, but a fur one! She paired the G-string with a fur bikini top. She posed for a series of sexy photos in the snow. We still haven’t recovered. Only Kim could rock such an outfit! Little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is not afraid to don a G-string every now and then!

Amber Rose, 34, has also proudly flaunted her gorgeous body in a G-string monokini. The social media queen posed on a balcony, showing off all of her sexy curves. Amber is so confident with her body. We don’t blame her for wanting to show it off! Her BFF Blac Chyna, 30, has wowed in a similar sexy outfit. Dream Kardashian’s mama turned up the heat in a blue patriotic G-string bikini. With the summer months ahead of us, you know our favorite stars are going to be hitting the beach and pool in hot G-strings! Take a look at more photos of hot stars in G-strings by looking through our gallery now!