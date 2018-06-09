Bella Thorne Has Major Nip Slip During Bikini Malfunction While Playing In The Waves In Hawaii

Oops! Bella Thorne accidentally showed off some serious nipple when she had an unexpected wardrobe malfunction with her bikini top while having some fun in the sun during a Hawaiian getaway.

Bella Thorne, 20, had an unexpected nipple spillage when her bikini top accidentally slipped off during her time surfing in Maui on June 8 and it was definitely something to see! The actress wore a red and white Filthy Fang bikini from her own clothing line and was frolicking in the water when the nipple incident happened. Bella did what she could to fix her top and cover up as soon as it happened and from the looks of her Instagram pics and clips, she didn’t let the malfunction ruin her time. The beauty spent time on the island posing for sexy pics and videos while hanging out with her boyfriend Mod Sun, 31, and her sister Dani and she sure looked like she was having a blast!

Bella’s social media accounts prove she wanted to let everyone know what a good time she was having. Mod also joined in on sharing his happiness when he said, “This is the best day of my entire life, thank you for taking me to Hawaii, I love you Bella Thorne,” in a video clip of the fun time. Aw! It’s great to see Bella and Mod sharing love with each other and having the time of their lives with each other during their relationship!

Bella and Mod have seemed inseparable lately so it’s no surprise that their Hawaii trip has been going so well. Their romance has even already sparked engagement rumors after Bella posted a pic of herself wearing a gorgeous ring that Mod bought her and although there’s been no confirmation from either, with the way things have been going, we could totally see a marriage happening with them in the future!