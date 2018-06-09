Ariana Grande Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Ariana Grande’s Instagram has been on pure fire recently! Check out all the latest, sexiest pics she’s shared with her followers (including her new BF Pete Davidson)!

Ariana Grande never fails to bring the heat with her Instagram pics, and this week was no exception. In addition to showcasing her pics from the cover of British Vogue where she literally let her hair down, she also shared a sexy pic of herself holding a glowing orb and so many more sultry photos. Seriously, she always treats her fans to the sexiest, behind-the-scenes-pics! While you try to choose which of her hot looks is your favorite, check out all of Ariana’s sexiest Instagram pics she’s posted in the past week and beyond in our gallery above!

Recently, Ariana’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson couldn’t help but show Ariana some major love at a stand-up show he was performing in. According to an eyewitness who was at the show at the Hollywood Improv, he couldn’t stop talking about her. The fan wrote on Twitter, “I saw Pete Davidson perform tonight and he was saying all this sweet stuff about @ArianaGrande and it was preciooooooous.” She also added, “He was saying how he’s the luckiest guy and he doesn’t even know how he got so lucky. The first time he smiled on stage was talking about her IT WAS TOO CUTE.”

However, this is not sitting well with Ariana’s ex Mac Miller, who is apparently really hurt over Pete and Ariana’s lovey dovey behavior on Instagram. “They have only been dating for a few weeks and yet Mac can’t handle Ariana and Pete being together,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All the PDA on social media between his ex and Pete is killing him.”