Bella Cariaga: 5 Things About Kate Spade’s Housekeeper Who Found Designer After Suicide

Kate Spade’s death left her family and friends heartbroken, including the woman who discovered the designer’s body, Bella Cariaga. Get the details about the housekeeper who considered Kate to be her ‘best friend.’

1. Bella attempted to save Kate’s life after finding her. Kate Spade, 55, committed suicide by hanging on June 5, and it was her housekeeper who first discovered the famous designer’s body. Bella Cariaga, a longtime worker and friend to the Spade family, called 911 and rushed to get a (still unnamed) male worker within the building to cut Kate down. Sadly, these efforts were all in vain, as Kate was declared dead at the scene. Since Kate’s death, Bella has kept a low profile, but she was seen leaving Andy Spade’s apartment on June 8. Not surprisingly, she looked heartbroken and still raw over the unexpected loss.

2. She called the designer her “best” friend. Kate and Bella were exceptionally close, as the two developed a friendship beyond their working relationship. “My mom was one of the people that found her,” Bella’s son, Mark Roldan, 23, told Page Six in the wake of Kate’s suicide. “She is a little shaken, especially with trauma such as this. It just really hit our family and I’m pretty sure the Spade family as well. It was just really shocking to find out her best friend Kate Spade and also a big influence in my life just passed.”

3. Her son is also pursuing a career in fashion. Yes, Kate didn’t just touch Bella’s life. She was also a mentor to her son, who is working towards a career in fashion. “She believed in my vision,” he said. “There would be times we would be in California — you know she brought me to Napa Valley and showed me: ‘This could all be yours if you do the same thing I did. Really push and push and push day in and day out.’ ” Mark would show his appreciation to Kate by bringing her flowers on Mother’s Day last month, captured in what may have been the last video of the designer.

4. She’s reportedly a cancer survivor. Two years ago, Bella took Kate and Andy’s daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, 13, for a stroll around Central Park. It was around that time, according to Heavy.com, that Bella reportedly posted that she defeated cancer (without elaborating or going into detail about the disease.) “Thank God, I’m cancer free! I beat cancer! Let’s celebrate!”

5. Kate named a shoe after Bella. If there is any doubt that these two were close, Kate proved their friendship was real by naming a shoe after Bella. “When you get your own shoe line,” Bella posted in February 2016, sharing a picture of the “Bella.” The Bella Ankle Strap Sandal was part of Kate’s Frances Valentine line, and the shoe, initially retailed at $475 at select stores. Bella celebrated her entry into the fashion history books by sharing another picture of the luxury shoes, saying she was so “lucky to have my first pair of Frances Valentine sandals.” Honey, you are a Frances Valentine sandal, thanks to the loving friendship she had with Kate.