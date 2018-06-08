Golden State Warriors Sweep Cleveland Cavaliers To Win The NBA Finals & Fans Are Shook

Get out the broom, because the Golden State Warriors just swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship! Steph Curry and his crew blew out the Cavs 108-85 to take the series 4-0.

History was made on June 8, as for the second time since he joined the NBA, LeBron James was swept in the NBA Finals. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors shut out King James and the Cleveland Cavaliers by winning game 4 by a score of 108-85, earning the Dubs their third NBA Championship in four years. After the half the Warriors held an over 20 point lead, extending it to over 25 points by the final quarter. They were ahead by so much that Cavs superstar LeBron was finally given a much deserved rest, getting taken out of the game with over four minutes left. There was no way the Cavs could hold out hope of any comeback and Bron and coach Tye Lue knew it. As he left the court he gave congratulatory fist-pumps to Steph and the rest of the Warriors players, which showed that guy is pure class!

Adding insult to injury, the Warriors’ victory happened in front of a packed Quicken Loans arena in Cleveland. With LeBron entering free agency in the 2018 off-season, and many speculating he would leave Cleveland, many fans believed this was King James’s last game as a Cavalier. Others were sad that LeBron – who put up spectacular performance in every game during the Finals – failed yet again to win a ring. Some even blamed Tristan Thompson for his cheating on Khloe Kardashian, twisting the long-rumored “Kardashian Kurse” to something like the “Tristan Trap.” Meanwhile fans took to Twitter to congratulate the Warriors for their complete dominance in the finals.

Congrats to the Warriors, they played with more effort and the will of a championship team. What a special thing we are witnessing with this franchise. This will be a sad NBA once this dynasty is done and on the other side, Lebron is out of the NBA as well. pic.twitter.com/hGVuJDqLgY — Brandon Lowe Show (@WBESBrandonLowe) June 9, 2018

Final

Warriors 108-85 Cavs NBA CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/ayjfVD54jd — Warriors Fr (@DubNationFr) June 9, 2018

Congrats to the @ warriors. They are officially a dynasty, wing back-to-back titles and three out of four,” one fan tweeted while another wrote, “So much unnecessary hate, but they earned everything they can enjoy now, nothing came by mistake. Drafted most of their superstars relatively low in the draft and turned them into who they are today.” Yet another said “Congrats to the Warriors. I didn’t think LeBron could be swept but after 3 straight blows, I had a feeling today’s game was inevitable. It’s exhausting to put so much effort in and not be rewarded with a win. Warriors have so many weapons and are so fun to watch! Congrats!”

LeBron and the Cavs were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals, but this loss just feels much more humiliating. It’s also felt like it was over before it began. Sure, LeBron led the Cavs back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 finals, but the odds were against Cleveland ahead of Game 4. Just three teams have ever forced a Game 7 after going 0-3 in the NBA playoffs, according to NESN: the New York Knicks in 1951 (up against the Rochester Royals, who would go on to become the Sacramento Kings); the Denver Nuggets against the Utah Jazz in 1994 Western Conference semifinals; and the Portland Trail Blazers, who gave the Dallas Mavericks a run for their money in the opening round of the 2003 playoffs.

LeBron James has played every NBA Finals since 2011. While he’s only won 3 of the 8 series, he’s always picked up at least one W. The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat, 4-1, in 2014, a feat the Warriors would replicate during the 2017 Finals. This 0-4 loss will only fuel more rumors that he’s going to leave Ohio behind and find a new team. LeBron has one year left on his contract, but he has a player option to opt out (which would see him walk away from an estimated $35 million) if he wants to go elsewhere. While Golden State takes another victory lap, will LeBron decide to bail on the Cavs? Fans will have to wait and see.