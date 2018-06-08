Steve Harvey Slammed For Saying Golden State Has ‘Too Many Gorillas On The Team’ – See Tweets

During an ESPN pregame show on June 6 before the Warriors vs. Cavs game, Steve Harvey made a cringeworthy remark about Golden State, and Twitter is losing it. See fan reactions here!

Steve Harvey, 61, is known for his witty jokes, but on Thursday his humor was in poor taste when he compared the Golden State Warriors to gorillas. “You can’t stop them boys,” Steve said about the Warriors’ winning streak during a pregame show broadcasted by ESPN on Wednesday. “They’ve got too many gorillas on the team. They coming to play, man. They got 800 pound gorillas on they team,” Steve continued. While we’re sure Steve didn’t intend to offend anyone, Twitter is losing it over his awkward comparison. “God damn. Steve Harvey really just said to Steven A. Smith that the Warriors are a bunch of Gorillas. Imagine if Bryan Windhorst said that lmao,” one fan said.

Steve Harvey’s comment is especially concerning for fans considering the fact that Roseanne Barr recently lost her ABC show for calling former presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett an ape. “Clearly I don’t believe Steve Harvey should be fired for this. What I’m pointing out is the insane double standard and lack of context applied in our modern era. If a white comedian had been on ESPN & said the exact same thing his show would probably be canceled & a mob would form,” Clay Travis said. While Clay may have a point, others pointed out that Steve’s comments are drastically different than Roseanne’s.

It's pretty clear that he was talking about the beastiality of the Warriors. It was a compliment to their play. Roseanne had no context…plainly stated that VJ looked like a love child of the Muslim brotherhood and an ape. Common sense. You're just shopping for a fight. — TBrown (@Cityoftreeky) June 8, 2018

Clearly I don’t believe Steve Harvey should be fired for this. What I’m pointing out is the insane double standard and lack of context applied in our modern era. If a white comedian had been on ESPN & said the exact same thing his show would probably be canceled & mob would form. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 7, 2018

God damn. Steve Harvey really just said to Steven A. smith that the Warriors are a bunch of Gorillas 😂 imagine if Bryan Windhorst said that lmao — TheGooseIsLoose (@silvasgoose) June 6, 2018

“It’s pretty clear that he was talking about the bestiality of the Warriors. It was a compliment to their play. Roseanne had no context… plainly stated that VJ looked like a love child of the Muslim brotherhood and an ape,” another user suggested. Steve has yet to comment on the backlash, and it’s unclear whether or not this will affect his show Family Feud.