Paris Jackson Breaks Down Recalling Her Suicide Attempt Amidst Recent Celeb Deaths

In the wake of Anthony Bourdain’s apparent suicide, Paris Jackson is reflecting on her own attempt to take her life. She’s tearfully urging fans that life gets better.

After two high-profile celebrity suicides in a matter of days, Paris Jackson is looking back on her own suicide attempt five years ago and telling fans that taking one’s life is never the answer. ”Don’t do what I did. And I say that because, not only is it extremely selfish, trying to take your own life, but f**k, I know it’s a cliché to say that it gets better, but it really does,” she revealed in a tearful Instagram story on June 8. The 20-year-old has revealed in the past that she had multiple suicide attempts as a teen in the turbulent years following the death of her pop icon father Michael Jackson in 2009.

The blue-eyed model also took to her Instagram account to post an inspirational message about gratitude. “Be grateful for what you have now. As you begin to think about all of the things in your life you are grateful for, you will be amazed at the never-ending thoughts that come back to you of more things to be grateful for. You have to make a start and then the law of attraction will receive those grateful thoughts and give you more just like them. You will have locked into the frequency of gratitude and all good things will be your,” she shared.

Paris revealed her shocking multiple suicide attempts to Rolling Stone magazine in January of 2017. “It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore,” she explained. “I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn’t do. I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn’t really that kind of a person.” One suicide attempt became public in 2013 where she took 20 Motrin and ended up being placed in a residential treatment facility.

She later attended a therapeutic school in Utah for her sophomore and junior years of high school, which Paris said helped her tremendously. “It was great for me. I’m a completely different person,” she said. “I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

Paris’ words of warning against suicide come at a particularly tough time following the hanging death of designer Kate Spade, 55, on June 5 and the apparent suicide of celebrity chef and travel journalist Anthony Bourdain, 61, on June 8. His unresponive body was found by close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert after he apparently hanged himself in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France where he was shooting an episode of his hit CNN travel show Parts Unknown. If you know anyone who is hurting, the National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.