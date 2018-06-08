Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Take Their 1st Trip Together As A Couple From NYC — See Pic

OMG! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looked charming together while catching a flight! Check out the pic right here!

These love birds are taking off together! Nick Jonas, 25, and his new rumored love interest Priyanka Chopra, 35, were spotted making their way through JFK in New York City on Friday, June 8! Although both rocked shades, otherwise they didn’t exactly ward away wandering eyes. So, it doesn’t look like they are attempting to hide this newfound romance! The TV star chose a pink top and slacks under a white jacket for their romantic getaway. Meanwhile, Nick opted for black jeans, a graphic tee and a denim jacket for the excursion.

This photo arrives just days after Nick seemingly confirmed their romance with a sweet comment on one of her photos. Priyanka posted a photo of herself and her friends enjoying burgers at In-N-Out, a beloved Southern California chain. In the photo, the Quantico star has a wide smile while attempting to pose for the camera — and it’s downright adorable! Nick seemed to take notice because he captioned the photo: “That smile,” along with a heart emoji. Awww!

As fans know, this relationship appears to be heating up quickly! Before flying out of town together, Nick and Priyanka were spied enjoying a lovey dovey date night at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on May 31! “Nick and Priyanka sat in a corner booth, and shared the chocolate bread pudding and a plate of fresh baked cookies,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nick was really attentive to Priyanka. He hardly took his eyes off her all night, and they were deep in conversation the whole time.”

“They were holding hands over the table at one point, and Priyanka leaned into Nick and rested her head on his shoulder,” the source added. “The chemistry between them was really noticeable. Nick picked up the check, and left a really great tip. They were both very friendly and nice to all the staff, and they make a super cute couple!”