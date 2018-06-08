National Best Friends Day Deals: Buy 1 Get 1 Free At Cinnabon & Auntie Anne’s, & More Epic Discounts

Thank God for best friends! Believe it or not June 8 is the day that you get to celebrate your BFF. Of course that means deals galore. Here’s our guide to the best ones!

It’s that time of year again – National Best Friends Day. June 8 is the time to celebrate your bestie, your BFF, your ride or die. And what better way to do it than by celebrating? Think cake, donuts, and ice cream, that sort of thing. Luckily we know where you can get the best deals and big discounts to celebrate that special relationship. Obviously, if you’re always with your best friend you want two of everything. That’s why Auntie Anne’s is offering a buy one get one free coupon so that you can both munch on pretzels at the same time. Cinnabon is also offering the same deal. Both run through to June 18, so you’ve got time to take full advantage.

If you want to indulge in a bit of ice cream, Breyers has your back. In some locations you can actually get free ice cream delivered to your door. Tweet them with #BreyersBFF with the two-heart emoji and ice cream emoji and the company will hook you up. If you fancy eating bagels, Einstein Bros. Bagels are offering a buy one get one free deal through to June 9.The P.F. Chang’s restaurant chain is also offering customers a BOGO free lunch bowl during the week, through to June 15. For those chocoholics out there, from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 8 Godiva is hosting a Chocolixir happy hour. Grab your buddy and so you can get 50 percent off your second ice blend.

If you haven’t got a sweet tooth – or you’re sick of all the carbs and sugar – Gold’s Gym is offering non-members a chance to workout for free with their BFF throughout June 8. Or you could head over to the Youfit Health Clubs together for a freebie trial pass. If a smoothie is more your thing, Jamba Juice has emailed its Insider Rewards members a special coupon offering them a free bowl or smoothie. Enjoy!