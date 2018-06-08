Lil Scrappy’s Wild Car Wreck Caught On Camera — Watch The Rapper Slam Into A Utility Pole

Lil Scrappy was hospitalized on June 3 after getting into a nearly fatal car crash in Miami, and it was all caught on camera. See the scary footage here!

Lil Scrappy’s weekend in Miami quickly took a dark turn after he was involved in a car wreck that led to his hospitalization. Scrappy was reportedly leaving King of Diamonds strip club when his friend Casino Roulette fell asleep at the wheel. In new footage obtained by TMZ, Scrappy’s white Mercedes can be seen veering off the road and slamming into a utility pole. From the clip, it’s literally a miracle Scrappy is alive. The Love & Hip Hop star and his friend were found lying outside the car on the ground after receiving a 911 call about the accident. SEE THE VIDEO HERE!

“@casinoroulette in here hurt too we f***ed up but God saved our lives,” Scrappy captioned an Instagram post of himself at the hospital. Although he is expected to recover, Scrappy sustained some major injuries including a broken foot. However, Casino was reportedly sent to the ICU. While we have no update on Casino’s condition, our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. Luckily for Scrappy, his mother and wife, Bambi Benson, have been by his side. We also learned Scrappy will not face animal criminal charges as he claims the accident was the result of sleep deprivation.

On June 7, Scrappy posted another photo of himself from inside the hospital, and he appears to be doing a lot better. This is especially good considering the fact that Scrappy and Bambi recently announced they are expecting their first child together. “Man God is amazing for keeping me here for my daughter and this Lil one here Who I have yet to meet but I can’t wait he already a star lol,” Scrappy captioned an Instagram post of ultra sound photos. We wish him the best during this difficult time!