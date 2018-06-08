Kim Kardashian Looks Virtually Topless In Figure-Hugging, Nude Crop Top – See Pics

Whoa! Kim Kardashian went nearly topless in a nude bandeau top for a makeup line photoshoot. We’ve got the sexy pics where she looks almost naked.

Kim Kardashian has never been shy about going topless, but this time she’s giving fans a tease in a behind the scenes shoot for her KKW Beauty collection. To give the look as if she’s naked, the 37-year-old is seated on a stool wearing a tiny nude bandeau to cover her breasts while her ample cleavage is showing. Her long flowing blonde hair and perfectly made up face make her look absolutely ethereal. However, she’s super casual with the rest of the look that didn’t make it on camera, rocking a pair of grey Yeezy sweatpants. Comfy!

The reality star posted the sexy video to her website kimkardashianwest.com where she’s seen being photograhed while looking seductively at the camera. Her message was all business though. “I’ve been working on my KKW Beauty Crème Lipsticks and Liners for such a long time, and I’m so happy that I can finally share them with you,’she wrote to her fans. “We initially planned on releasing them a while back, but we held off because I wanted to make sure the formula and packaging were absolutely perfect That’s why my hair was still blond in this campaign shoot!” she explained, since her hair is now back to its natural brunette shade.

Kim’s got a lot to celebrate these days as in addition to her latest cosmetics product launch, she successfully lobbied President Donald Trump, 71, to free a grandmother sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent first time drug offense. Kim met with the president on May 31 in the Oval Office to discuss the case of Alice Johnson, 63, and other prison reform issues. On June 6, Trump commuted her sentence and Alice was finally free after serving 21 years in a federal penitentiary. What an amazing accomplishment on Kim’s part.