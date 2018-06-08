Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

There were a ton of major events this week, like the CFDA Awards, the CMT Music Awards, and the ‘Ocean’s 8’ premiere — see the top fashion moments of the week here!

Kendall Jenner wore a gorgeous orange dress at the CHAOS x LOVE Bruv Club launch party in New York on June 7. Earlier in the week, she wore a bright and bold Ralph Lauren striped dress that Joan Smalls originally modeled on the runway! Bella Hadid looked radiant in a black sheer dress by Dior at the Dior Backstage Collection dinner in New York. Stunning! Madeline Brewer, star of The Handmaid’s Tale, looked amazing at a panel discussion with the cast in Los Angeles on June 7. Madeline’s gorgeous hairstyle was done by Justine Marjan using TRESemme, Fatboy hair and Oribe products and a ghd styler. At the same event, Elisabeth Moss looked sexy and chic in a black sequin dress. I’ve been binging the show and it’s SO GOOD.

Carrie Underwood was the best dressed star at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 6. Sandra Bullock stunned in Elie Saab at the Ocean’s 8 film premiere in New York on June 5. Olivia Holt wore a plaid Tanya Taylor dress on Good Morning America. Flirty and fun! Mandy Moore was red hot arriving at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York on June 6. See more best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above!

Kim Kardashian received the first-ever Influencer Award at the CFDA Awards on June 4, wearing a white Rick Owens two piece, showing off her toned stomach. Sister Kourtney Kardashian supported her wearing a black suit by Christian Siriano.