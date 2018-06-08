Kate Spade’s Brother Slams Speculation Over Her Mental State Before Death: It ‘Belittles’ Her Issues

Kate Spade’s brother is asking for an end to the rumors surrounding her tragic death. In a statement thanking fans for their ove, he asked that they give his family privacy while they grieve.

“We are grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support the family has received over the last few days,” Kate Spade‘s brother, Earl Brosnahan, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We should all remember the beauty and joy that Kate brought to this world. But it is sad and very hurtful, given the pain the family is enduring, that people with no real knowledge of the situation are leaking false, speculative information that maligns Kate’s character and belittles the health issues she bravely fought. We once again ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this challenging time.”

The New York Medical Examiners office released a statement on June 7 that Kate’s death was caused by suicide due to hanging. The fashion mogul was found unresponsive by her housekeeper and best friend hanging in her apartment on June 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene by police. Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy Spade, and their daughter, 13-year-old Frances Beatrix Spade (Bea). There has been rampant speculation about her tragic death. Her suicide note reportedly read, “Bea — I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” Andy gave a statement to The New York Times on June 6 similar to Earl’s, asking for privacy and compassion in the wake of his wife’s death, and this painful time for her whole family.

“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” he said. “My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother,” the statement continued. “Kate loved Bea so very much.” He stated that Kate was suffering from anxiety and depression at the time of her death. He shot down reports that they were divorcing, though stated that they had been living separately, but amicably, for a number of months.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.