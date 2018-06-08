Jennifer Lopez Is An Actual Golden Goddess Celebrating 100th Vegas Show

‘All I Have’ is awe for Jennifer Lopez! This goddess of a woman looked stunning in white and gold, celebrating her 100th show in Las Vegas. Get the details on her look below.

Wow, wow, wow! What can we say about Jennifer Lopez? She’s basically perfect in every way! She looked so gorgeous in gold on June 7. Jennifer posted a photo of her 5-tier cake, writing: “Such an amazing night!!! 🎂celebrating 💯 shows of #ALLIHAVE !!!!!! Thank you to everyone who works to make this show such a success love you all!!!! But you know that!!!” The incredibly successful singer, dancer, and actress always looks flawless, thanks to her glam squad.

Her hairstylist Lorenzo Martin wrote, “Ready for summer? @jlo is inspirational in white and gold! Always golden always flawless!” Her perfect beachy highlights were done by Tracey Cunningham using Redken products. Scott Barnes did her flawless makeup and took these incredible pictures of the performer. He used her new Jennifer Lopez x Inglot collection — the line is so versatile! She rocked a super sexy eye — long, dramatic lashes, a glittery lid, and liner in her crease. She wore a shiny, nude lip gloss and looked radiant. Her nails were done by Tom Bachik.

