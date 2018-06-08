Hilary Duff Pregnant: Star Expecting 2nd Child, A Baby Girl, With Matthew Koma — See Pic

OMG! Hilary Duff is officially pregnant again — and it’s a girl! The star & her boyfriend Matthew Koma ‘couldn’t be more excited’ about becoming parents together, and she even shared a 1st bump pic with fans!

Just one day after Hilary Duff‘s, 30, sister Haylie Duff, gave birth, Hilary has announced via Instagram that she’s pregnant again! The Younger star took to social media on June 8 and revealed she and her boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31, are officially expecting. Hilary also shared that it’s a girl! The actress is already the proud mom of 6-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 37.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀,” Hilary wrote on Instagram accompanied by a sweet photo of herself and Mike hugging. In the pic, Hilary’s baby bump is completely visible and she’s glowing from head to toe! We could not be more excited for this cute couple, and Hilary’s fans feel the same way. “Omg YES QUEEN! So happy for you Hil!” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “I‘m so happy for you guys omg!!! Congrats❤️.”

One fan even revealed she had a hunch Hil was pregnant. “I KNEW IT OMG. I WAS LITERALLY THINKING YOU WERE PREGNANT YESTERDAY,” the follower wrote. Matthew shared the same image as Hilary on his own Instagram account, writing, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother…@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

Haylie announced the birth of HER second child yesterday, and Hilary shared the news of her newborn niece’s arrival via Instagram. “Beautiful LuLu welcome sweet girl 💖,” the proud aunt gushed. “My new niece has arrived! @haylieduff she’s perfection.” Hilary and Matthew confirmed they were dating again back in December after the two dated for a few months before breaking things off in March.

“It’s going so great,” she said of their relationship on The Talk, confirming it’s “the third time that we’ve dated” and adding, “Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!” Congrats again, Matthew and Hilary!