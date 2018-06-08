George Clooney’s Friends Want Him To Run For President: He Would Be ‘Amazing’ With Amal As First Lady

Introducing the next President of the United States…George Clooney? After his big night at the AFI Life Achievement Gala, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard George’s friends want him to make a run for the White House!

Is the world ready for President George Clooney? After Donald Trump, anything seems possible (or a massive upgrade, TBH.) The politically-minded George, 57, and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 40, were definitely looking like the First Couple of Hollywood during the AFI Life Achievement Gala. Some would love to see these two move into 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue, as a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that “Hollywood friends the likes of Julia Roberts and many more were not only interested in honoring their friend [at the AFI event] but they also wanted to grab his ear to try to convince him to run for President.”

“They think he would be amazing” as president, the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “With Amal, as the first lady, by his side and whomever he would choose as a Vice President, it would be one of the most amazing things they could see him do.” The source says that if there were any possibility to convince George to run, it would have been at the AFI event, as it was “the night where everyone who respects him was honoring him for his work in the entertainment world.” The insider added that Candidate Clooney would have been “a very big topic of conversation all night that George would not be able to get away from.”

Did someone get in George’s ear during the gala and convince him to throw his hat in the ring when the 2020 election rolls around? Only time will tell. Granted, Amal – who Tina Fey famously described at the 2015 Golden Globes as “a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case; was an adviser to Kofi Annan regarding Syria; and was selected for a three-person UN commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip” – would be more qualified for the role of President of the United States of America. However, she was born in Lebanon, and is not eligible to run for the role. So, if people want Amal in the White House, they’d better hope George announces his candidacy sometime between now and November 3, 2020.

George and Amal already won the election to be president – of our hearts! Before George accepted the 46th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, Amal addressed the love of her life. “I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else,” she said. Oh, just a FYI – during the AFI event, former president Barack Obama, 55, sent in a pre-taped statement. So, it’s possible he may have already scored Barry’s endorsement, and that would be huge!