Florida Woman Reportedly Violently Dragged Into Lake By Gator While Walking Her Dogs

In a terrifying account a witness said one minute the woman was standing by the water’s edge with her dogs. The next minute she was gone!

It sounds like a real-life horror movie. On June 8 a Florida woman was reportedly dragged into a pond while walking her dogs in the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park. A witness told police about the terrifying incident, which took place that morning in an area where alligators are regularly spotted, according to the Sun-Sentinel. The man said at one point he saw the woman standing near the water with her dogs. The next time he turned around she was gone, her dogs were barking at the pond and one of the pooches had a bite.

“He could not find the woman that was walking the dogs, so he called for police assistance and we’re still looking for her,” Davie Police Detective Viviana Gallinal said, according to the newspaper. “At this time, we haven’t had any reports of anybody missing other than this witness, who saw her earlier and then never saw her again.” But Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park, Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle made a chilling observation. He said, “Her dogs won’t leave the pond.” And he added, “One of her dogs got bit by the ‘gator.” The story is developing but so far, trappers are keeping an eye on a 12-foot long alligator that has been spotted nearby. Even worse, a dive team can’t start searching for the woman until the ‘gator has been captured.

Residents are understandably worried. Even though the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission says there are only “about five unprovoked [alligator] bites per year,” ‘gator sightings are actually quite common in the area and they have been known to slide up to people’s swimming pools. In fact Rachel Bernard, 18, lives near the pond with her mom Myrna. She was hanging out by their pool at 1:30 a.m. on June 8, just hours before the dog walker went missing. Rachel was with her pit bull when the spooked dog raced out of the backyard and headed for the bushes. That’s when she heard the telltale hissing sound she thinks came from an alligator. Eek! We hope the missing woman is found.