Farrah Fawcett’s Son Redmond O’Neal Accused Of Stabbing A Man, Faces Attempted Murder

Farrah Fawcett’s son Redmond O’Neal has reportedly been linked to a vicious “crime spree” that includes the stabbing of a man on May 4. Get all the details here.

After being arrested for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven store at knifepoint on May 8, Redmond O’Neal, 33, is now facing an attempted murder charge for stabbing a man on May 4 in Venice Beach, CA, according to Radar Online. Law enforcements said a man who matched Redmond’s description was seen walking up to the man and impaling him with a knife. “Initially, the victim thought that the suspect (O’Neal) had merely ‘punched him in the back,’ LAPD said in a statement. “However, once paramedics arrived, the paramedics discovered that the victim had sustained serious stab wounds to the left side of his body,” the statement continued.

On the same day, witnesses saw another man lying in a pool of blood in the same area with multiple stab wounds to his face and body. And with this particular crime, Redmond allegedly left fingerprints at the scene, which helped authorities identify him as a suspect. Unfortunately, this isn’t Redmond’s only offense. “Beginning on or about May 2, 2018, a male White suspect with red hair and distinct tattoos randomly attacked five men in unprovoked confrontations. Two of the five men were seriously injured. These crimes were believed to have been committed by the same suspect,” LAPD released in a different report given to HollywoodLife. With this spree, he allegedly punched one of the men before fleeing the scene.

“After O’Neal’s arrest, the violent crime spree ended and Pacific Area robbery detectives found O’Neal strongly matched the description of the suspect in these crimes,” LAPD said. Currently, Redmond is facing one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery. As for the May 8 robbery, Redmond has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Redmond’s recent stint in jail isn’t his first. The son of late actress Farrah Fawcett and former boxer Ryan O’Neal was sentenced to three years in prison in July 2015 for violating his probation for a previous arrest for methamphetamine possession in 2008 and heroin in 2011. Sadly he isn’t the only one in the family to succumb misfortune. His mother was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006, and although at one point she was considered cancer free, she was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2007, ultimately leading to her death in 2009.