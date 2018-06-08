Wearing sneakers with dresses is a hot summer trend, and this gallery of photos is showing you EXACTLY how celebs do it so you can copy the look!

Wearing sneakers with a dress isn’t exactly a new concept (Kristen Stewart was doing it back in 2009) but this summer, the trend is hotter than ever! I’m rejoicing as a New Yorker who walks everywhere! Wearing sneakers with a dress is actually pretty easy. The key is wearing nice and new, bright white sneakers — it’s the easiest way to look chic, cool and trendy. Kendall Jenner just wore white Adidas sneakers while wearing a colorful Ralph Lauren dress in New York City. Selena Gomez has been spotted in white Puma sneakers paired with a floral wrap dress. Janet Jackson wore thigh-high gold sneakers while performing at the Billboard Awards in May!

Dakota Johnson wore Gucci sneakers with a black skirt while running errands in Los Angeles. Click into the gallery to see 20 more stars wearing sneakers with dresses! To keep you sneakers spick and span, pick up the Sneakers Rescue & Sandal Rescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes – 3 Pack, which is available at Target. These are like magic erasers for shoes. They remove dirt, scuff marks, fingerprints, and more! They are little miracle workers! The key to making sneakers with a dress looked polished is making sure your sneakers look new, so these wipes are a must!

Sneakers work with long or short dresses — with sequin minis, or flowing floral frocks. Get some inspo from Busy Phillips, Karlie Kloss, Rita Ora and more right in the photo gallery!